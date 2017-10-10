As city dwellers, our feet are two of our most relied-on assets, from biking through traffic, to the hustle of the daily commute, to regularly walking miles through a changing landscape of neighborhoods. And while practical footwear is therefore key, New York is still one of the fashion capitals of the world. So to demonstrate how to achieve both style and comfort on the move, we tested out Kenneth Cole’s new Techni-Cole footwear line on an average New York day.

With styles including cool, textured sneakers and sleek dress shoes, each pair is designed with the brand’s proprietary 37.5 technology, which borrows from sports performance-wear to keep your feet sweat-free and cool, odor-free, and warm when it’s cold out – no matter how hard you pound the pavement. Watch the video above to see them in action via a few familiar, everyday scenes around the city.

Directed by Robert Proto, Executive Produced by Mike Downey, Produced by Thomas Carley, Photography Direction by Josh Rosenzweig, Steadicam Operated by Sean Hunt, Styled by Katie O’Donnell. Gaffer: Max Garstak. Models: Stephanie Hinck, Stephen Sapienza. Production Assistants: Nathan Cluss, Jason Flad, Ione Saunders