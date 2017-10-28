Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Teen fashionista Millie Bobby Brown debuted her latest look this week for the hotly anticipated Season 2 premiere of Stranger Things.

The 13 year-old, who plays the starring role of Eleven on the show, bore a striking resemblance to actress Kate Beckinsale and Jerry Seinfeld’s wife, Jessica Seinfeld.

To get the polished look Brown paired Kardashian-level contouring with a black leather shirt dress and white kitten heels by Calvin Klein’s 205W39NYC imprint designed by Raf Simons. (Brown has recently started modeling for the line.)

Below, the full look.