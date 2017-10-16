Oh God, a New Taylor Swift Video Is Coming

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for DIRECTV

In August, Taylor Swift released a Taylor Swift–themed music video for her single Look What You Made Me Do to … mixed reactions. And in the lead-up to her November album, it looks like we’ll be getting a new Taylor Swift music video soon, as the singer was spotted filming in London over the weekend.

Swift was photographed (in images published by TMZ) filming across the U.K. city on Saturday night: on a double-decker bus, in a cab, and while biking on the Millennium Bridge. On top of that, the Telegraph reports Swift also filmed at a kebab shop in North London.

Taylor Swift has left fans perplexed by shooting her new music video in a London kebab shop. pic.twitter.com/g4URT7p38e — THE POP HUB 👄 (@ThePopHub) October 15, 2017

Swift, whose new album Reputation is set to drop next month, apparently hopes her new video will show that “she is just a normal girl” (after her last one included a very relatable shot of her in a bath of diamonds). A “source” added that all of the locations in the video are spots she’s visited with her iPod-owning boyfriend Joe Alwyn. Per the Telegraph:

“She has spent months quietly going under the radar in London this year and has been out a lot more than anybody realizes. It is quite telling that she has been hanging out in these regular and unexpected places… She wants to show people she is just a normal girl.”

Hmm … sounds like the old Taylor is still alive after all.