The Best Awkward Celebrity Photos from the #PuberMe Challenge

A young and be-speckled, Reese Witherspoon. Photo: Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

During the Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday night, comedians Stephen Colbert and Nick Kroll kicked off a fundraising effort for the clean up efforts in Puerto Rico, called the #PuberMe challege.

Now, each time a celebrity posts an unflattering picture of themselves with #PuberMe, Colbert’s AmeriCone Dream Fund will donate $1000. The money will go to One America Appeal, started by five former Presidents to encourage relief efforts. The #PuberMe entries have been rolling in on Twitter and Instagram.

Check out a few of the gems below from, John Oliver, Reese Witherspoon, Kristen Bell, and Amy Schumer.

Stephen Colbert

John Oliver

Samantha Bee

Amy Schumer

Ryan Seacrest

Kristen Bell

Kumail Nanjiani

Reese Witherspoon

Chelsea Handler

