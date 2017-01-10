The Best Awkward Celebrity Photos from the #PuberMe Challenge

Photo: Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

During the Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday night, comedians Stephen Colbert and Nick Kroll kicked off a fundraising effort for the clean up efforts in Puerto Rico, called the #PuberMe challege.

Now, each time a celebrity posts an unflattering picture of themselves with #PuberMe, Colbert’s AmeriCone Dream Fund will donate $1000. The money will go to One America Appeal, started by five former Presidents to encourage relief efforts. The #PuberMe entries have been rolling in on Twitter and Instagram.

Check out a few of the gems below from, John Oliver, Reese Witherspoon, Kristen Bell, and Amy Schumer.

Stephen Colbert

Nick Kroll asked me to post a pic of my awkward stage, but I never had one. So here's me lookin' cool as hell! #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief pic.twitter.com/UC9a7XtjZa — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) September 28, 2017

John Oliver

Samantha Bee

Her face says "Teen," but her haircut says, "Mother of two.” https://t.co/6iMSkvnt7f — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) September 30, 2017

Amy Schumer

Not that embarrassing, since I currently have the same posters on my wall. https://t.co/62bzzsg6An pic.twitter.com/jyLXV6mVg6 — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) October 1, 2017

Ryan Seacrest

Kristen Bell

Kumail Nanjiani

Reese Witherspoon

Here you go @nickkroll... giant glasses, awkward hands, feeling 14! All for a good cause. God Bless Puerto Rico. #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Sep 29, 2017 at 5:32pm PDT

Chelsea Handler

My awkward phase came in my early 40s. #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief @nickkroll @StephenAtHome A post shared by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) on Sep 29, 2017 at 3:58pm PDT