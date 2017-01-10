The Best Awkward Celebrity Photos from the #PuberMe Challenge

During the Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday night, comedians Stephen Colbert and Nick Kroll kicked off a fundraising effort for the clean up efforts in Puerto Rico, called the #PuberMe challege.
Now, each time a celebrity posts an unflattering picture of themselves with #PuberMe, Colbert’s AmeriCone Dream Fund will donate $1000. The money will go to One America Appeal, started by five former Presidents to encourage relief efforts. The #PuberMe entries have been rolling in on Twitter and Instagram.
Check out a few of the gems below from, John Oliver, Reese Witherspoon, Kristen Bell, and Amy Schumer.
