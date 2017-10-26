View Slideshow Photo: ©Buena Vista Pictures/Everett Collection

Hollywood costume designers have chosen Fendi’s fur coats for years — Meryl Streep wore one in The Devil Wears Prada, and Madonna wore another in Evita. Gwyneth Paltrow wore a plush, toffee-colored Fendi jacket in The Royal Tenenbaums; and for The Grand Budapest Hotel, Tilda Swinton wore a striking coat in red velvet. A new exhibition in Rome is revisiting the brand’s persistent influence among costume designers such as Patricia Field, Penny Rose, and Karen Patch.

Opening today and titled “Fendi Studios,” the show is displayed as a series of interactive stages at the Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana. Each set depicts scenes from a movie that featured Fendi fur, inviting visitors to walk onstage and become the film’s “stars.” In one space, for example, visitors walk in front of a green screen programmed to resemble a corridor from Wes Anderson’s award-winning film The Royal Tenenbaums. In a different part of the exhibition, a projection room screens a selection of 14 movies with Fendi-designed fur coats, including The Age of Innocence (with Michelle Pfeiffer in a dark brown mole coat) and Marie Antoinette (Kirsten Dunst in another jacket).

The exhibition is open to the public with free admission until March 25, 2018. Click through for a preview.