The Latest on the Cut

3 mins ago

A Look Back: Catherine Deneuve and Yves Saint Laurent in Morocco

A new photography show celebrates the opening of Yves Saint Laurent’s museum in Marrakech.

6 mins ago

New York City Bill Gives Sexual-Assault Victims Paid Time Off

The city council passed the bill unanimously on Tuesday.

4:08 p.m.

Max Mara’s New Exhibit Shows off Street Style–Favorite Coats

Inspired by Lupita Nyong’o, Kate Middleton, and dozens other celebrities.

3:55 p.m.

Get Your Brooklyn-Cool-Girl Fancy-Basics at This Sale

The Dreslyn’s having a 25 percent off friends and family markdown.

3:29 p.m.

This Woman Completed a Marathon in 3-Inch Heels

Casual.

3:10 p.m.

9 Beauty Products That Support Breast-Cancer Charities

From BeautyBlender to Stila.

2:56 p.m.

Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Eat Your Placenta After Birth, According to Scientists

A new study found it’s potentially harmful and has no documented benefits.

2:40 p.m.

The Opioid Epidemic Is Changing Too Fast for Any Solutions to Stick

Public-health experts say we’re working from an outdated understanding of the crisis.

2:21 p.m.

An Interview With Michelle Obama’s White House Photographer

While Pete Souza photographed President Obama, Amanda Lucidon documented the First Lady’s private and public life.

2:00 p.m.

9 Fall-Friendly Thin Sweaters Under $100

Treat them like your favorite T-shirt.

1:00 p.m.

How to Override Your Own Personality

Be yourself. But, you know, better.

12:39 p.m.

Gucci Mane’s Wife Had a Bouquet Made of Diamonds

The iciest wedding, ever.

11:37 a.m.

Newsweek May Be Facing a Huge Gender-Discrimination Lawsuit

And there’s reportedly a particular focus on editor-in-chief Matt McAllester.

11:00 a.m.

56 New and Downright Gorgeous Items for Your Home

A covetable assortment of new home furnishings — from Ralph Pucci chairs to Warholian wallpaper to vintage Italian glass.

10:53 a.m.

Emma Cline on Sexual Harassment in Publishing

What I wish I’d told my younger self.

10:09 a.m.

This Levi’s ‘Ex-Boyfriend’ Jacket Is 60 Percent Off Right Now

It’s only $37.

9:56 a.m.

Christy Turlington Says the Fashion Industry Needs to Do More to Protect Models

“Harassment and mistreatment have always been widely known and tolerated in the industry.”

9:49 a.m.

McKayla Maroney Says She Was Assaulted by USA Gymnastics Doctor

The Olympian said she was repeatedly molested by Dr. Larry Nassar, beginning when she was 13.

8:47 a.m.

Los Angeles City Attorney Urges Harvey Weinstein’s Victims to Come Forward

“Where the facts support conviction, we will prosecute.”

8:30 a.m.

Thom Browne on Art, Sam Smith, and His Dog’s Stardom

The designer explains his taste.