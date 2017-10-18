56 New and Downright Gorgeous Items for Your Home

For New York’s winter Design Hunting issue, we gathered this covetable assortment of the latest in great home furnishings — from Ralph Pucci chairs to Warholian wallpaper to vintage Italian glass.
“Fruit Stripe” quagga carpet by the Haas Brothers in collaboration with Amini
Price upon request,
R & Company
“Segment” occasional table
From $6,100,
Apparatus
“Perch Light Branch” fixture
From $4,082,
Moooi
“Peony Bronze” tile
$75 per square foot ,
Artistic Tile
“Melt” lamp
$800,
Tom Dixon
“Sophia” round foyer table by Hellman-Chang
$14,650,
The Bright Group in the New York Design Center
“Turning Into Gold 3” large table by ROOMS
$21,060,
The Future Perfect
Rory Dobner cat-monocle platter
$275,
Bergdorf Goodman
Geometric HearthCabinet ventless fireplace
From $14,000,
HearthCabinet Ventless Fireplaces
Gucci Décor screen in “Green Paradise” printed fabric and velvet cushion with snake embroidery
$27,000 and $1,250,
Bergdorf Goodman
Ashley Longshore “Gem” rug
From $2,500,
Ashley Longshore
Voutsa x Sasha Bikoff 1970s iridescent table lamps with custom Voutsa “Ballets Russes” shades
$2,250 for two,
1stdibs
Amanda Moffat Indigo Collection footed oval server
$1,650,
John Derian
Matthew Williamson “Tango” sofa
$3,030,
ABC Carpet & Home
“Manic Botanic” carpet by Katie Stout in collaboration with Amini
Price upon request,
R & Company
“Ceramic Square” side table by Reinaldo Sanguino for the Future Perfect
$6,160,
The Future Perfect
Paige Gemmel appliqué chair
$998,
Anthropologie
M. Crow speakers
$700,
M. Crow
Ridge Kitchen small pitcher
$40,
Areaware
“Club Chair C”
$30,360,
Ralph Pucci
“Ali,” by Flavor Paper / Andy Warhol
$600 per roll,
Flavor Paper
HAY “Dish Wash” sponge
$7,
MoMA Design Store
“Canal Chair”
From $927,
Moooi
“Bicoca” light by Marset
$316,
ABC Carpet & Home
“Toast” toaster
$198,
MoMA Design Store
Luke Eastop “Vivid Yellow Tall Arc” bowl
$60,
Kindred Black
“Aplomb” light
$632,
Foscarini
“Project 62” light-pink faux-fur ottoman
$70,
Target
Loewy casserole
$375,
MoMA Design Store
“Wabi Bloom” wallpaper
$32 per square foot,
Calico Wallpaper
Maharam x Muuto “Oslo” sofa
$3,595,
Design Within Reach
“BRIXX” modular seating
From $2,680,
DEDON
“Liquefy” table
From $2,970,
Property
“Cinetique” floor lamp
$1,300,
Ligne Roset
La Manufacture Cogolin’s “Four Corners” rug collection designed by Jason Miller
Price upon request,
Tai Ping Showroom
“Contour Mid-Century” chair in Charley Harper print
$799,
West Elm
“Oiva-Spaljé” plate
$29.50,
Marimekko
Louise Bourgeois “Spirals” teacups and saucers
$34,
MoMA Design Store
Cassina “Lady Divano” Sofa
$5,450,
Cassina
Wedgwood by Lee Broom vase
$15,500,
Lee Broom
Jonathan Adler “Neo Geo” drinks table
$1,095,
Jonathan Adler
“Fleur de Lys” mosaic by Caroline Beaupere for New Ravenna
Price upon request,
Studium
“Kingdom Drape” light fixture by Karl Zahn
$20,000,
Lindsey Adelman Studio
Marble canister
$39,
A&G Merch
“Bon Jour Unplugged” lamp
From $395,
FLOS
“PUSH” cocktail tables designed by Joël Escalona
From $1,970,
Roche Bobois
Liz O’Brien Editions urn lamp
$3,940,
Liz O’Brien
Found MUJI Germany chicken egg stand
$5,
MUJI
“Metropolitan” sofa by John Birch
From $5,995,
Restoration Hardware
“Cila” chair
Price upon request,
Arper
“Krönge” rug
$349,
Ikea
“La Ligne” lamp designed by Louvry & Angioni
$2,301,
Roche Bobois
“Corner Chair 15,” in various colors
$6,900,
Donald Judd Furniture / Judd Foundation
Archimede Seguso vintage “Carnevale” vase, from a collection curated by Raf Simons
Price upon request,
Calvin Klein
“Project 62” throw
$30,
Target
“Roma” sofa
$6,420,
Property
*This article appears in the Fall/Winter 2018 issue of New York Design Hunting.
