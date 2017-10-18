56 New and Downright Gorgeous Items for Your Home

By

For New York’s winter Design Hunting issue, we gathered this covetable assortment of the latest in great home furnishings — from Ralph Pucci chairs to Warholian wallpaper to vintage Italian glass.

“Fruit Stripe” quagga carpet by the Haas Brothers in collaboration with Amini Price upon request, R & Company
“Segment” occasional table From $6,100, Apparatus
“Perch Light Branch” fixture From $4,082, Moooi
Photo: Ariel Camilo/Artistic Tile
“Peony Bronze” tile $75 per square foot , Artistic Tile
“Melt” lamp $800, Tom Dixon
“Sophia” round foyer table by Hellman-Chang $14,650, The Bright Group in the New York Design Center
“Turning Into Gold 3” large table by ROOMS $21,060, The Future Perfect
Photo: KEIDI REHE
Rory Dobner cat-monocle platter $275, Bergdorf Goodman
Photo: Xin Wang
Geometric HearthCabinet ventless fireplace From $14,000, HearthCabinet Ventless Fireplaces
Gucci Décor screen in “Green Paradise” printed fabric and velvet cushion with snake embroidery $27,000 and $1,250, Bergdorf Goodman
Ashley Longshore “Gem” rug From $2,500, Ashley Longshore
Voutsa x Sasha Bikoff 1970s iridescent table lamps with custom Voutsa “Ballets Russes” shades $2,250 for two, 1stdibs
Amanda Moffat Indigo Collection footed oval server $1,650, John Derian
Matthew Williamson “Tango” sofa $3,030, ABC Carpet & Home
“Manic Botanic” carpet by Katie Stout in collaboration with Amini Price upon request, R & Company
“Ceramic Square” side table by Reinaldo Sanguino for the Future Perfect $6,160, The Future Perfect
Paige Gemmel appliqué chair $998, Anthropologie
M. Crow speakers $700, M. Crow
Ridge Kitchen small pitcher $40, Areaware
Photo: 2017©AntoineBootz
“Club Chair C” $30,360, Ralph Pucci
“Ali,” by Flavor Paper / Andy Warhol $600 per roll, Flavor Paper
HAY “Dish Wash” sponge $7, MoMA Design Store
“Canal Chair” From $927, Moooi
“Bicoca” light by Marset $316, ABC Carpet & Home
“Toast” toaster $198, MoMA Design Store
Luke Eastop “Vivid Yellow Tall Arc” bowl $60, Kindred Black
Photo: Massimo Gardone/© Foscarini
“Aplomb” light $632, Foscarini
Buy
Photo: John Brooker/Wayne Culpepper/Car/John Brooker/Wayne Culpepper/Car
Loewy casserole $375, MoMA Design Store
Buy
“Wabi Bloom” wallpaper $32 per square foot, Calico Wallpaper
Maharam x Muuto “Oslo” sofa $3,595, Design Within Reach
“BRIXX” modular seating From $2,680, DEDON
Photo: CESARECHIMENTI
“Liquefy” table From $2,970, Property
“Cinetique” floor lamp $1,300, Ligne Roset
Photo: FRANCIS AMIAND/FRANCIS AMIAND
La Manufacture Cogolin’s “Four Corners” rug collection designed by Jason Miller Price upon request, Tai Ping Showroom
“Contour Mid-Century” chair in Charley Harper print $799, West Elm
“Oiva-Spaljé” plate $29.50, Marimekko
Louise Bourgeois “Spirals” teacups and saucers $34, MoMA Design Store
Cassina “Lady Divano” Sofa $5,450, Cassina
Wedgwood by Lee Broom vase $15,500, Lee Broom
Jonathan Adler “Neo Geo” drinks table $1,095, Jonathan Adler
Photo: New Ravenna Æ
“Fleur de Lys” mosaic by Caroline Beaupere for New Ravenna Price upon request, Studium
“Kingdom Drape” light fixture by Karl Zahn $20,000, Lindsey Adelman Studio
Marble canister $39, A&G Merch
Photo: Michele Branca Piero Fasanotto
“Bon Jour Unplugged” lamp From $395, FLOS
Photo: © Nicolas Gallon
“PUSH” cocktail tables designed by Joël Escalona From $1,970, Roche Bobois
Liz O’Brien Editions urn lamp $3,940, Liz O’Brien
Found MUJI Germany chicken egg stand $5, MUJI
“Metropolitan” sofa by John Birch From $5,995, Restoration Hardware
Photo: andrea_alessio
“Cila” chair Price upon request, Arper
“Krönge” rug $349, Ikea
Photo: © Nicolas Gallon
“La Ligne” lamp designed by Louvry & Angioni $2,301, Roche Bobois
“Corner Chair 15,” in various colors $6,900, Donald Judd Furniture / Judd Foundation
Archimede Seguso vintage “Carnevale” vase, from a collection curated by Raf Simons Price upon request, Calvin Klein
“Project 62” throw $30, Target
Photo: ANDREA FERRARI/ANDREA FERRARI
“Roma” sofa $6,420, Property

*This article appears in the Fall/Winter 2018 issue of New York Design Hunting.

