The Choreographer Acting Alongside Willem Dafoe

Photo: Lucas Michael. Photo Editor: Biel Parklee

Before you get distracted by Mela Sierra’s adorable baby daughter Amethyst, know this: Sierra is also pretty noteworthy. Known professionally as Mela Murder, she’s a Brooklyn-based choreographer with a no-holds-barred Instagram focused on raising her daughter, with clips from movies and dances thrown in. She just finished acting in her first movie, The Florida Project, which The Atlantic called “one of the best films of 2017.” She starred alongside Willem Dafoe in the drama set in an apartment complex just outside of Disney World in Orlando. Read on for her answers to our lightning round questions.

Photo: Lucas Michael. Photo Editor: Biel Parklee

Photo: Lucas Michael. Photo Editor: Biel Parklee

If you could be a magazine, what magazine would you be? Do you remember Word Up magazine? It was a teenage magazine that I basically grew up on, and it had pull-out posters of your favorite rappers and boy bands. I would be them, 100 percent.

If you could speak to animals, which animals would you want to talk to? I would definitely definitely want to speak to a lion, because I’m a Leo. They’re my spirit animal. They’re these regal, beautiful creatures that are so admired and feared. Like, what does it feel like to be that bitch?

Sneakers or slippers? Sneakers.

What’s something your social-media followers don’t know about you? I’m obsessed with Disney. I’m so obsessed, if we were to play Disney trivia right now I would win and get every single question right. I go to sleep watching Disney movies. Off the top of my head, Nightmare Before Christmas is my favorite.

What was the last website you looked at: I’m a hypochondriac so I’m always Googling, like, “Headache, what’s going on?”

If you could be outfitted by one designer for the rest of your life, whom would it be? Versace. The dress you shot me in — I’m not over it. From when I was a teenager, I was always attracted to Versace’s models, prints, everything about it. Today was the first time I got to wear it and it felt exactly how I knew it would feel.

What time is your alarm set for in the morning? Amethyst is my alarm. She goes off usually between 7 and 8.

What do you eat for breakfast? I eat dinner for breakfast, the heavier the better. If I have toast I’m starving in 5 minutes. Whatever I had for dinner the night before, I usually warm it up and eat that. I’ll have like quinoa in the morning, and I can’t wait to eat breakfast.

If you had only three things you could eat for the rest of your life what would they be? Oat bread, garlic, pasta.

Fuck/Marry/Kill? Fuck: Oprah. Marry: Oprah. Kill: I’m a lover not a killer, but Kim Jong-un. He scares me. I want him gone.

Person you wouldn’t mind being trapped in an elevator with? Amethyst. I was stuck in the elevator with her before and I was freaking out, but she was calm and I was like, Oh my god your energy right now, you’re saving me through this.

If you were a color, what color would you be? A powder pink. Pink is life. I have been seeing it a lot, actually.

Mela Murder wears Versace black silk georgette dégradé dress with embroidered tulle overlay, $8,375 at select Versace stores.