The Latest on the Cut

Marco Rubio Says He’d Be President Now If He Had Just Watched Game of Thrones

Is someone doing some binge-watching?

The Invisible Emotional Burden of Caring for a Sick Pet

A new study found that being a caregiver for an animal can take a serious mental, social, and financial toll.

Ivanka Trump Gets an ‘F’ for Her Work on Women’s Issues

The Center for American Progress analyzed what she’s done for women and working families.

This Bracelet Helps Fund Breast-Cancer Research

It will be sold throughout the month of October.

Ex-Employee Sues Gucci for $10 Million for Sexual Harassment

The perpetrator allegedly made sexually suggestive comments and exposed himself in the storeroom.

8 Books We’re Reading This Month

Read with us.

Sofia Richie, 19, Is Dating Scott Disick, 34, and Lionel Richie, 68, Is ‘Scared’

He tells Us Weekly he’s “in shock.”

11 Men on Whether They’ve Ever Had Sex With a Fruit

Call Me by Your Name has the most iconic fruit-based sex scene since American Pie.

See the Best Street Style From Paris Fashion Week, Day 7

Featuring tailored suits and flower-patterned midi dresses.

The Looming Mental-Health Crisis in Las Vegas

The city will face an influx of mental-health patients that it is underprepared to help.

The Secret to This Vibrant Red Hair Is a Heat-Free Routine

And eco-friendly conditioner.

3 Women on Banning Abortions for Down Syndrome

Three women who received prenatal diagnosis for Down syndrome discuss their views.

Thom Browne Showed the Fashion Unicorn of Your Dreams

And other fantasies at Paris Fashion Week.

Bill de Blasio Was Knocked Over During a Softball Game

A “young aide” reportedly caused the NYC mayor to take a tumble.

Everyone Needs a Great Midi Skirt

11 of the best under $100.

Report: Tillerson Called Trump a ‘Moron’

The secretary of State was reportedly close to quitting in July until several top administration officials convinced him not to.

The New Kesha Still Loves the Old Ke$ha

She told Rolling Stone, “I wouldn’t change all the Worst Dressed lists.”

Jared and Ivanka Fined Over Late Financial-Disclosure Forms

Filling out forms is a continuous struggle.

Condé Nast Announces New LGBTQ-Focused Publication

Created by Teen Vogue’s Phillip Picardi.

I Took Pregnancy Advice From Famous People

Being pregnant is so confusing. What do you eat? How much do you vomit? Only a celebrity would know the answer.