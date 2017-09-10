11 Essential Pieces to Buy at the Annual Tibi Sale

Not all clothing sales are equal, but Tibi’s annual sample sale is always worth a look. Effortless, affordable staples are designer Amy Smilovic’s specialty. Even if you’d never wear head-to-toe orange (shown above), each piece can be styled in multiple ways on its own, adding color and interesting textures to your wardrobe. The sale starts today through Thursday, October 12, offering key pieces up to 80 percent off from the fall 2016 and spring 2017 shows, but be advised: sizing sells out fast. Scroll to see our picks for the 11 best items to buy now.
Because black boots go with just about anything.
Original Price: $775
You already have black and gray sweaters. Choose this one for something new.
Original Price: $375
If you work in a corporate office and wear collared shirts, this knot tie adds a stylish, unexpected twist.
Original Price: $295
For the days when you have zero time to think about what to wear, this dress is a cool minimalist look.
Original Price: $450
Beautiful, simple white blouses easily go with jeans or slacks, and will never go out of style.
Original Price: $450
Silver buttons make this denim dress feel more modern than bohemian — plus it’s a great piece for layering in the winter.
Original Price: $595
Corset tops are still trendy and probably will be for a while. Why not get one on sale?
Original Price: $395
It’s not holiday season just yet, but this is the perfect top for looking festive without overdoing it. And unlike most party attire, it will actually keep you warm.
Original Price: $995
Similar to the blue dress above, but in a thick suede for colder months.
Original Price: $1,395
Billowy sleeves and ties at the wrists make this black blouse anything but ordinary.
Original Price:$650
Even in army green, this suede midi skirt is a practical purchase. Pair it with a neutral sweater and boots, and you’re done.
Original Price: $995
