On Friday, October 13, Tiffany Trump turned 24 years old. Her father, President Donald Trump, did not wish her a happy birthday on social media. Neither did half-sister Ivanka, or half-brothers Donald Jr. and Eric. Instead, she has dozens and dozens of people sending her well-wishes — and by well-wishes, we mean comments trolling her over the fact that her dad called the Persian Gulf the “Arabian Gulf.”

Tiffany posted a picture from her big day on Monday night, to which people responded with notes like “#persiangulf OK,” “PERSIAN GULF,” and “Hapyy birth day but #persian gulf.” (Several more comments are written in Farsi.)

🎈#fridaythe13th #birthday A post shared by Tiffany Ariana Trump (@tiffanytrump) on Oct 16, 2017 at 5:49pm PDT

A post about her birthday party from her close friend, the socialite Andrew Warren, was also flooded with Persian Gulf comments.

Happy Birthday to my best @tiffanytrump ! Love you so much 💕 #lastnight celebrating 24 A post shared by Andrew Warren (@adwarren) on Oct 14, 2017 at 11:29am PDT

The other Trump family members are also facing similar trolling on their Instagrams, but somehow, as usual, Tiffany seems to be the most owned.