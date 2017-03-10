The Latest on the Cut

Chanel Used a Waterfall as a Runway At Paris Fashion Week

Only the best for Karl.

Inside a 24-Room Tokyo Home That Feels Like a Painting

Architect Kazuyasu Kochi converted an eight-unit apartment building into this sprawling single-family dwelling.

Tom Petty Dead at 66

The singer passed away late Monday evening at UCLA Medical Center.

Why Anti-Abortion Activists Are Obsessed With Late-Term Abortion Bans

Tuesday’s bill won’t pass the Senate. But that’s not the point.

How I Get It Done: Esther Perel

The psychologist and author takes us through a day in her life as one of the most high-profile counselors in the world.

The Off-Stage, Very Sick Child in Mary Jane

By never showing his face, the play allows the audience to project into his plight.

The Instagram Poet Outselling Homer Ten to One

Meet Rupi Kaur, author of the ubiquitous Milk and Honey.

Anthony Scaramucci Has Officially Launched the Scaramucci Post

“We have no idea what the Scaramucci Post is and neither do you.”

Justin Bieber Reportedly Being Frozen Out of Beverly Hills

The singer is offering $100,000 a month in rent, but no one will take it.

Tom Petty’s Daughter Slams Rolling Stone for Misreporting Father’s Death

“My dad is not dead yet but your f***ing magazine is.”

Heidi Montag Gave Birth Surrounded by $27,000 Worth of Crystals

She and Spencer Pratt welcomed baby boy Gunner Stone on Sunday.

Fiorucci Returns With a New Store and a Cool Book

The Italian brand is relaunching on its 50th anniversary.

A Model Fights Back After Bad Casting Experience

Louise Parker flew to Paris and chopped off her hair, only to be cut from the show.

Stella McCartney Showed Cycling Sunglasses With Eveningwear

High-fashion Oakleys for women on the go.

This 14-Year-Old Actress Is Now Also a Children’s Book Author

Quvenzhané Wallis has two books coming out.

The Best Day of Khloé Kardashian’s Life Took Place in Cleveland

This week’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians recap.

Teen Radio Club Helps People Get Messages to Their Loved Ones in Puerto Rico

“There is not a better feeling than being able to make someone smile or make sure that they feel safe.”

Yes, Kitten Heels Are Cool Again

The grandmotherly shape suddenly feels new.

Are You Brave Enough for Vivienne Westwood’s Skin-Care Tip?

You might need more deodorant.

Helen Mirren Twirled a Walking Stick Down the Runway in Paris

Mirren and Jane Fonda walked the runway for L’Oréal Paris.