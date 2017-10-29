Photo: @TomiLahren/Instagram

Newly-minted Fox News contributor Tomi Lahren has drawn ire for her latest attempt to show how much she loves America.

This weekend, Lahren posted her Halloween costume on Instagram. The conservative pundit had draped herself with the American flag, put on a royal blue “Make America Great Again” one piece swimsuit, and a flag-striped fanny-pack.

She included the caption: “Oh LA get ready to find your safe spaces! What am I? Well if you’re a conservative, I’m American AF. If you’re a lib, I’m “offensive.” Let’s go.”

But, Lahren, frequently misses the irony. For example, she actively campaigned against Obamacare only to admit she was still on her parents health insurance – thanks to a key provision of the law.

Lahren has also questioned the decision of NFL players to kneel during the national anthem, and said recently on Fox and Friends.

“I would like to ask these players ‘What exactly are you kneeling for and why have you chosen the flag and the anthem to do it?’ …. “I would like to ask those same players, ‘What would it take to get you to stand and respect the anthem?’”

And now, U.S. Flag Code sticklers point out Lahren’s Halloween costume technically violates 36 U.S.C. 176 which reads: “The flag should never be used as wearing apparel, bedding, or drapery.”

In the meantime, Lahren’s costume has launched a heated debate on social media, with Donald Trump Jr. coming to her defense.

Not against US Code: Kneeling during the National Anthem



IS against US Code: Wearing the flag as clothing



Way to go @TomiLahren https://t.co/CCpAYdrq0I — Berserkir Joe (@barefootboomer) October 29, 2017

Patriotic? Bullshit. She’s in violation of the U.S. Flag Code: “The flag should never be used as wearing apparel...” https://t.co/2cOKCE87Wy https://t.co/fGkmqMxZaZ — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) October 29, 2017

Life is hard; it’s even harder when you’re stupid. pic.twitter.com/rpS7svtfvf — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 29, 2017

You can read the full U.S. Flag Code here.