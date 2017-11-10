Watch the Trailer for the Joan Didion Netflix Documentary

Finally, somebody’s getting to the bottom of where that “we tell ourselves stories in order to live” quote comes from: the new Netflix Joan Didion documentary, The Center Will Not Hold, premieres on October 27. (The creator, Didion’s nephew Griffin Dunne, first raised funds for the project on Kickstarter back in 2014.) In the meantime, there’s this trailer, which promises material on Didion’s early life, her rise as a writer, and the tragic loss of husband John Dunne and daughter Quintana Roo Dunne in quick succession. Didion, now 82, also appears throughout the film, which is advertised as “the first and only documentary about Joan Didion.”