Trump Adviser Once Crashed a Track Meet to Prove He Could Run Faster Than Girls

Photo: Alex Wong / Staff/2017 Getty Images

Senior adviser to the president Stephen Miller once staged his own unauthorized rendition of Battle of the Sexes in high school to prove that men were athletically superior to women.

In a recent feature on Miller, the New York Times provides a clearer view of who exactly Miller was in high school, and how he went from Southern California to the Trump White House. He is remembered by his classmates as a confrontational contrarian comfortable using racially tinged insults. But he is also remembered as a guy who jumped into the middle of a track meet to prove that men are better at sports.

He jumped, uninvited, into the final stretch of a girls’ track meet, apparently intent on proving his athletic supremacy over the opposite sex. (The White House, reaching for exculpatory context, noted that this was a girls’ team from another school, not his own.)

It was already known that Stephen Miller, senior adviser to President Trump, was kind of terrible in high school. In a speech for student government, the man who would become a key player in the White House said, “Am I the only one who is sick and tired of being told to pick up my trash when we have plenty of janitors who are paid to do it for us?” He was booed off the stage.

The Times did not reveal whether or not he won the race.