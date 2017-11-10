Trump Reportedly Hates ‘Everyone in the White House’

Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

It always takes a little while to get the hang of things and feel comfortable at a new job, but Donald Trump has been president of the United States for nearly nine months and things are reportedly just getting progressively worse for him. How bad? Per a new Vanity Fair story, the president is now “unraveling.” (Unfortunate for any person, especially inconvenient when that person oversees our nuclear arsenal.)

The most dramatic detail in the Vanity Fair piece involves a conversation sources say took place with security chief Keith Schiller. “I hate everyone in the White House!” Trump reportedly fumed. “There are a few exceptions, but I hate them!”

The White House denied this, but based on previous behavior we’re about a week away from an official Trump “I hate everyone in the White House!” tweet.