Trump Reportedly Joked That Pence Wants to ‘Hang’ All Gay People

Vice-President Mike Pence calls his wife “mother” and has a serious problem with Mulan. He boasts a terrible record in regards to women’s health care and is who Rachel Maddow called “the most vociferously and consistently anti-gay statewide elected official in the country.” And he’s the guy next in line to become president of the United States.

An extensive new article in The New Yorker by Jane Mayer details even more of Pence’s personal and political background, and examines what a Pence presidency could look like if Trump were to actually get impeached. (Not great.) There’s also a glimpse into Trump and Pence’s relationship, with sources saying that Trump has made fun of Pence for being a hardline Christian conservative, specifically in regards to his views on abortion and gay rights:

Two sources also recalled Trump needling Pence about his views on abortion and homosexuality. During a meeting with a legal scholar, Trump belittled Pence’s determination to overturn Roe v. Wade. The legal scholar had said that, if the Supreme Court did so, many states would likely legalize abortion on their own. “You see?” Trump asked Pence. “You’ve wasted all this time and energy on it, and it’s not going to end abortion anyway.” When the conversation turned to gay rights, Trump motioned toward Pence and joked, “Don’t ask that guy—he wants to hang them all!”

