Two Courts Just Reversed Two Major Baby-Powder Judgments

In light of recent studies suggesting a link between talcum powder and ovarian cancer, thousands of women have filed lawsuits against Johnson & Johnson over the past few years — and some of the women have already emerged victorious, forcing the pharmaceutical giant to pay hundreds of millions of dollars in restitution. But two of those judgments — which called on Johnson & Johnson to pay nearly $500 million in damages — have now been overturned.

A judge in Los Angeles on Friday cited “insufficiency of evidence” when she overturned an award that would have forced Johnson & Johnson to pay Eva Echeverria $417 million. In court, Echeverria argued that her 40-year baby powder use led to a terminal ovarian cancer diagnosis. A judge granted Johnson & Johnson’s motion for a new trial, and Echeverria’s attorney stated he would file an appeal immediately, in addition to explaining that Echeverria has since died.

Another victory for Johnson & Johnson emerged last Tuesday in Missouri, where a judge ruled that a lawsuit awarding Jacqueline Fox $72 million in damages was not filed in the proper jurisdiction. Fox used baby powder for over 20 years and died in 2015 of ovarian cancer.

Commenting on the new judgments, a spokesperson for Johnson & Johnson denied that the company’s baby powder is harmful, writing: