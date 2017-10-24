Valentino Drops Terry Richardson, Too

Following the news that Condé Nast will no longer work with Terry Richardson, and that its many magazine titles have been instructed to “kill” or “substitute” any shoots with him in the works, Valentino has also announced it has “no plans” to use the notoriously predatory photographer in the future.

In July, Richardson was hired to shoot Valentino’s resort 2018 advertising campaign, which was finally revealed last week. Initial Instagram posts promoting the campaign credited the photographer, but after the brand received backlash online — namely from the Instagram vigilantes Diet Prada, who called for a boycott — his name has been removed from captions.

On Tuesday, a Valentino spokesperson told the Daily Beast:

Valentino’s last campaign with photographer Terry Richardson was shot in July 2017 — there are no plans on a future campaign and, of course, take these allegations against Terry Richardson seriously.

The allegations Valentino’s spokesperson refers to here first came to light in 2014. Following the public downfall of Harvey Weinstein, though, models have been speaking out against sexual misconduct in fashion, and Richardson’s alleged behavior has returned to the public eye. It seems the industry has finally decided enough is enough.