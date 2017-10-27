For Valentino’s resort 2018 presentation, the brand decided to go a different, more casual route. Instead of their usual array of pretty gowns that you’d commonly see on the red carpet, the new pieces were inspired by New York City.

How does that translate? Well, it’s such a fancy collection of athleisure that it’s gotten it’s own name: glamleisure. In the mix are satin track suits, jersey cocktail dresses and plenty of sporty accessories. There’s even a yoga mat and a black basketball, both featuring the brand’s shortened new logo: VLTN. And because we all live in merch culture now, Valentino also included T-shirts and caps with the updated branding. To make it even more personal you can get the former monogrammed at any of the VLTN pop-ups in New York, Tokyo, Los Angeles, or Miami. Scroll ahead to check out some select pieces.

