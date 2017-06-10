Versace’s New T-Shirts Are a Tribute to Gianni

Photo: Versace

During Milan Fashion Week, everyone lost their minds at Versace due to its iconic supermodel finale. But the show was more than just a good Instagram moment — it was a celebration of former chief designer and founder Gianni Versace’s life and marked 20 years since his death in 1997. As a tribute to her late brother, Donatella revisited the brand’s extensive print archive, bringing back a few of its most recognizable from the early ’90s like the Wild Baroque from spring 1992, and the Vogue print from spring 1991.

While the runway stuff won’t hit stores for a while, the brand decided to launch a limited T-shirt capsule. Aptly named the Versace Tribute Collection, the unisex line features four prints from the Gianni era. They’re all elaborate and fun — it’s the signature Versace aesthetic you spend hours tracking down on eBay. Prices for the shirts will start at $750 going up to $995 for the crystal-embellished styles, and are only available through the brand’s boutiques and website. See them all below.

Photo: Versace Buy Trésor de la Mer Tribute T-shirt $995, Versace

Photo: Versace Buy Vogue Print Tribute T-shirt $750, Versace

Photo: Versace Buy Wild Baroque Tribute T-shirt $925, Versace

Photo: Versace Buy Native Americans Tribute T-shirt $750, Versace

