Watch Offset’s Surprise Marriage Proposal to Cardi B

Photo: Instagram/@complex

Over all, it’s the best, easiest way to confirm rumors about your relationship status. If you were maybe thinking of seeing Cardi B perform at Philadelphia’s Power 99 Powerhouse Friday night, but you forgot to get tickets or tickets sold out or you’re just so tired because it’s Friday night, it’s actually fine. The Internet captured Offset’s onstage proposal to the “Bodak Yellow” rapper from every possible angle. You can probably see it better from home than if you were there! Yeah, that’s what you can tell yourself. Either way, it’s still super sweet from your couch.

OFFSET PROPOSED TO CARDI B. [via @power99philly] A post shared by COMPLEX (@complex) on Oct 27, 2017 at 8:28pm PDT

I can't believe I just saw Offset propose to Cardi B. pic.twitter.com/bmxgfk7NHY — Señor Guapo (@AyeeEddie) October 28, 2017