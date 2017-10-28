The Latest on the Cut

1:37 p.m.

A History of Sexual Abuse is Discovered at a New York City Girls’ School

A new report commissioned by the school found four teachers abused students between 1950 and 1990.

11:11 a.m.

Watch Offset’s Surprise Marriage Proposal to Cardi B

Offset proposed Friday night in Philadelphia mid-concert.

10:48 a.m.

Woody Harrelson’s Dinner With Donald Trump Was So Brutal That He Busted Out Weed

“You could see the standard he was going to bear.”

9:36 a.m.

Emma Thompson Regrets Rejecting Donald Trump, Now That She Thinks About It

She did a cost-benefit analysis.

Yesterday at 8:28 p.m.

Our National Narratives Are Still Being Shaped by Lecherous, Powerful Men

Weinstein, Halperin, Wieseltier, Toback. The stories keep on coming and there is no sign of a pause; there are indications that it is just beginning.

Yesterday at 5:30 p.m.

Revisit Ebony’s Historic Celebration of Black Women

André Leon Talley will speak about the Ebony Fashion Fair this weekend.

Yesterday at 5:16 p.m.

Here’s a Sexy Skirt to Wear on Your Next Date

Next-level leopard print.

Yesterday at 5:04 p.m.

Why Are These $300 ‘Ugly’ Sneakers Still So Wildly Popular?

Golden Goose was doing lowbrow luxury before anyone.

Yesterday at 5:00 p.m.

Four Women Have Accused George H.W. Bush of Groping Them (Update)

The ex-president’s spokesperson has since issued an apology, calling the incidents an “attempt at humor.”

Yesterday at 4:28 p.m.

The ‘Sh*tty Men in Media’ List Has Officially Been Weaponized

The crowdsourced list of alleged sexual abusers and harassers has been published in full on Reddit and Twitter.

Yesterday at 4:12 p.m.

Hillary Clinton and Jaden Smith Partied This Week

Plus: Mariah Carey, Drew Barrymore, Naomi Campbell.

Yesterday at 4:05 p.m.

This Winery Was Forced to Shut Down Because of Alleged Public Sex & Pooping

Vineyard 48 sounds out-of-control.

Yesterday at 3:25 p.m.

The Best Faux Leather Jackets for Under $200

We tested them all.

Yesterday at 3:03 p.m.

Inside a Celebrity-Studded Halloween Party at the Metropolitan Museum of Art

Jessica Chastain, Joan Smalls, and Nicky Hilton dressed up for the occasion.

Yesterday at 2:58 p.m.

This Week in Drama: Wild Ways to Quit a Job, a Real Housewife Party Mess, & More

We recap the pettiest squabbles, juiciest feuds, and other niche drama you didn’t know you were living for every week.

Yesterday at 2:58 p.m.

Go Inside Joan Didion’s Family Life in This New Doc

The Cut spoke with Didion’s nephew Griffin Dunne about his aunt’s work, her health, and her new dog, Ellie.

Yesterday at 2:20 p.m.

Alexander Skarsgård Is Too Beautiful for This Look

Skarsgård, who has a nice head of hair, shaved a lot of it off.

Yesterday at 1:50 p.m.

Elle Canceled Its January Cover, Shot by Terry Richardson

The magazine decided to re-shoot Zoë Kravitz.

Yesterday at 1:45 p.m.

A New Louis Vuitton Exhibit Shows How We Packed Before Carry-Ons

Inside the “Volez, Vougez, Voyagez” exhibit and opening party.

Yesterday at 12:49 p.m.

Here’s How Actors Keep Their Wigs on During Sex Scenes

It involves many, many pins.