Watch Issa Rae and Ayesha Curry in Their First CoverGirl Ad

It’s not easy and breezy anymore, but it’s still CoverGirl. The drugstore beauty brand announced five new spokesmodels over the past few weeks and their first video ad is here. In it, the brand premieres their new crew and their new tagline, “I Am What I Make Up,” presumably based on the Toni Morrison quote, “What’s the world for you if you can’t make it up the you want it?” Click below to watch Issa Rae, Ayesha Curry, Maye Musk, Shelina Moreda, Massy Arias and oh right — Katy Perry pound plates, race road bikes, and act anything but awkward.
Comments