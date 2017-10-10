Maye Musk, Katy Perry, Massy Arias, and Shelina Moreda also star.

Watch Issa Rae and Ayesha Curry in Their First CoverGirl Ad

Never lose an earring again.

14 Pretty Ways to Organize the Top of Your Dresser

The designer explains her classic style.

Vera Wang on Roses, Instagram, and What Brides Want

Men like Harvey Weinstein make cowards of us all.

2:00 p.m.

An Exhaustive List of All of the Allegations Against Harvey Weinstein

Multiple women, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Ashley Judd, and Angelina Jolie, have accused him of sexual harassment and assault.