Jake Gyllenhaal Reads Poetry to Adorable, Precocious Child in His First Perfume Ad

Jake Gyllenhaal for Eternity and to the joy of poetry majors everywhere.

Jake Gyllenhaal doesn’t just read his child ABCs. For his first-ever fragrance ad, which he conceived with Calvin Klein, a robustly-bearded-Gyllenhaal recites and teaches his child an e.e. cummings poem ([i carry your heart with me(i carry it in]). Directed by Cary Fukunaga, the black-and-white mini film features Liya Kebede as Gyllenhaal’s partner and 4-year-old aww-inducing-actress Leila. Click to watch Gyllenhaal play the the role of dad without a dadbod, kid around with Leila and use her tiny foot as a phone, and view the full family poetry lesson and Eternity ad below.

