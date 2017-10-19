The Latest on the Cut

4:14 p.m.

All I Want Right Now Is a Big Fleece Hug

Why I’m obsessed with Patagonia this fall.

3:54 p.m.

Nivea Can’t Stop Being the Most Problematic Skin-Care Brand

The German company would like to give black people lighter skin.

3:41 p.m.

Ralph Lauren’s New Polo Looks Like a Letterman Jacket

It’s the preppy staple you never knew you needed.

3:39 p.m.

What Separates ‘Ugly-Cute’ From Just Ugly

The appeal of pugs, blobfish, and other funny-looking creatures.

3:29 p.m.

Here’s What It Was Like Inside the Weinstein Co. When the Allegations Came Out

A new New Yorker story sheds light on what happened the day both reports were published.

2:59 p.m.

This Colombian Nail Polish Doesn’t Chip (Even After Swimming and Cleaning)

My nails have never felt stronger.

2:31 p.m.

See the Best Street Style From Seoul Fashion Week

Chic kids stole the show.

2:07 p.m.

This Supermodel Says Watching the News Keeps Her Emotionally Healthy

“You realize that there are really terrible things happening sometimes and it makes you feel grateful for what you have.”

1:59 p.m.

10 Army Officers Who Work in Sex-Abuse Prevention Have Been Accused of Assault

According to an investigation by the Washington Post.

1:12 p.m.

Male Fashion Ad Execs Seem Clueless About Sexual Harassment On Set

In a revealing WWD interview.

1:03 p.m.

Finally, The Holy Grail of Dry Shampoo

This is a new one-stop hairstyling product that makes your hair look and smell better in three pumps.

1:01 p.m.

The Conversation We Should Be Having

Sharing stories isn’t enough to stop another Weinstein.

12:10 p.m.

Lustruous Velvet Meets a Sculptural Heel in One Artful Shoe

A rich, opulent look.

11:49 a.m.

This Is the Most Incredible Catfishing Story We’ve Ever Heard

The woman who met and fell in love with the male model from the pictures meant to scam her.

11:37 a.m.

Taylor Swift’s New Album Is Reportedly Extremely Petty

Reputation apparently just “chronicles her feuds.”

11:29 a.m.

A Black-Tights Obsessive on Her 6 Favorite Pairs (Plus Plus-Size Options)

They’re super comfortable, crazily opaque, and the only tights you’ll ever need.

11:16 a.m.

Jake Gyllenhaal Reads Poetry to Precocious Child in His First Perfume Ad

He recites e.e. cummings for Eternity Calvin Klein.

11:11 a.m.

25 Famous Women on Sexual Harassment and Assault

Reese Witherspoon, Viola Davis, and more who have spoken out during the Harvey Weinstein case, and others who shared their stories well before now.

11:00 a.m.

A New Book Spotlights Dogs Living the Good Life — With Their Designer Owners

In At Home with Dogs and their Designers, canines lounge on beautiful beds, perch on designer chairs, and sprawl across immaculately manicured lawns.

10:23 a.m.

11-Year-Old Creates Lead-Detection Device to Help With Flint Water Crisis

Gitanjali Rao won $25,000 at a national science competition.