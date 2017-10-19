Jake Gyllenhaal doesn’t just read his child ABCs. For his first-ever fragrance ad, which he conceived with Calvin Klein, a robustly-bearded-Gyllenhaal recites and teaches his child an e.e. cummings poem ([i carry your heart with me(i carry it in]). Directed by Cary Fukunaga, the black-and-white mini film features Liya Kebede as Gyllenhaal’s partner and 4-year-old aww-inducing-actress Leila. Click to watch Gyllenhaal play the the role of dad without a dadbod, kid around with Leila and use her tiny foot as a phone, and view the full family poetry lesson and Eternity ad below.