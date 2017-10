The Latest on the Cut

The Louvre Says ‘Non’ To Sculpture of Two Buildings Having Sex

Quel dommage.

How to Organize Your Giant Tote Bag

No more digging for your house keys.

These Crazy Jeans Were the Most Popular Pants at Fashion Week

Perfect for Never Nudes.

Usher in Fall by Wearing Every Cold-Weather Print at Once

Tiffany Hsu and her Sacai look are today’s Golden Peacock Award winners.

See the Best Street Style from Paris Fashion Week, Day 6

Featuring feathered Prada heels and all-leopard looks.

Everlane’s Boss Boots Look Like High Fashion

Wear them with jeans and a leather jacket.

Fashion’s Human Touch

Warm collections by McQueen and McCartney, along with some stellar exhibits, remind us that it’s not just technology that draws people to fashion.

No, Gloria Steinem Did Not Say That Quote About Abortion and Gun Control

“This riff is not mine, it’s on the internet.”

Watch the Louis Vuitton Livestream

Enjoy!

Ask a Boss: ‘Do I Complain Too Much?’

Here’s the deal about complaining at work: It often makes you less happy.

Bill O’Reilly Calls Las Vegas Shooting the ‘Price of Freedom’

The conservative pundit defended gun rights after 59 people were murdered and more than 500 injured in the largest mass shooting in U.S. history.

Breast-Cancer Deaths Have Dropped by Nearly 40 Percent, According to a Study

But it is still the most common cancer diagnosed in women.

A Beginner’s Guide to Self-Awareness

Most of us think we have a pretty good idea of how others see us. Most of us are also wrong.

This Cashmere Sweater From Uniqlo Is 50 Percent Off

It’s 40 bucks, down from 80.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are ‘As Good As Engaged’!

And more in this week’s celebrity gossip column.

Here’s How Much Betsy DeVos’s ‘Extremely Unusual’ Security Detail Could Cost

She has an around-the-clock team of U.S. marshals.

CBS Exec Fired for Insensitive Las Vegas Shooting Post

She said she’s unsympathetic to slain “country music fans.”

Chanel Used a Waterfall As a Runway at Paris Fashion Week

Only the best for Karl.

Inside a 24-Room Tokyo Home That Feels Like a Painting

Architect Kazuyasu Kochi converted an eight-unit apartment building into this sprawling single-family dwelling.

Tom Petty Dead at 66

The singer passed away late Monday evening at UCLA Medical Center.