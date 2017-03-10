What Is Jaden Smith Trying to Tell Us?

Photo: Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Outside of the Louis Vuitton Spring 2018 show at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, 19-year-old Jaden Smith appeared to be speaking in his own language as he posed emphatically for paparazzi. Or maybe he was playing charades. Either way, we need help decoding his poses.

As evidenced by Smith’s Twitter, he’s fluent in vagueness, (or “higher consciousness,” depending on who you talk to), meaning he likes to say everything and nothing at the same time. (His last post was, “Something’s Coming.”) He’s also extremely existential. Time does not exist. Everything is energy. Plus, we learned from Smith’s Twitter that you can discover “everything you need to know about everything by looking at your hands.”

You Can Discover Everything You Need To Know About Everything By Looking At Your Hands — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) May 10, 2014

So…What is he trying to tell us here? What does he know that we don’t? This is a case for Amy Adams in Arrival. Below, our best guesses.

Photo: Jacopo Raule/GC Images

“Log Off Twitter.”

Photo: Jacopo Raule/GC Images

“Boy Brow Is A Construct But Kind Of Amazing.”

Photo: Jacopo Raule/GC Images

“Why Have There Been No Great Women Artists.”

Photo: Jacopo Raule/GC Images

“I’m the Next-Editor-In-Chief of Vanity Fair.”

Photo: Jacopo Raule/GC Images

“Look What You Made Me Do.”

If you think you get it, (you don’t), leave your answers in the comments below.