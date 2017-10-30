Now’s the Best Time to Stock Up on Cheap Cashmere

Photo: Nabile Quenum

Cheap and Cheerful is a weekly column that highlights the chicest inexpensive finds. Because nothing’s more satisfying than looking good while spending less.

The words “cheap” and “cashmere” used to exist at opposite ends of the shopping spectrum, but as Uniqlo proves, you don’t need to pay an arm and a leg for a soft, fuzzy sweater anymore. That said, not all cheap cashmere is equal, either in terms of design or wear. So the Cut set out to find the best, most affordable cashmere that fit both our tastes and lifestyles. From Nordstrom to Everlane, here’s what we liked best.

’French Girl’ Cashmere

The black trim makes this short-sleeved crewneck from Uniqlo’s Inès de la Fressange collaboration feel effortlessly chic. Buy Cashmere Crewneck Sweater $60, Uniqlo

Cashmere to Wear With a Fancy Necklace

The V-neck is deep enough to showcase a shiny gold pendant but not so deep that you can’t wear this to work. Buy Halogen V-Neck Cashmere Sweater $89, Nordstrom

The Everyday Essential

You can never own too many cashmere crews. Wear this over a poplin button down or a slip dress, or leave it as is. Buy Classic Cashmere Crewneck $99, LL Bean

The ‘Going Out’ Sweater

With flashy, mini gold buttons on the right arm and the asymmetrical neckline, this is about as fancy as cashmere gets. Buy Aqua Cashmere One-Shoulder Ribbed Sweater Original Price: $168, Sale Price: $126 (25% off) , Bloomingdales

The Cuddly One

The high-low hem looks stylish with skinny jeans or a pencil skirt, but the oversized fit makes it feel like pajamas. Buy Cashmere Sweater $119, H&M

The 9-to-5 Option

For those days when you’d rather be anywhere but work, this turtleneck will feel like a big hug to get you through the day. For today only, you can also score an extra 20% off. Buy Asos White Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater $143, Asos

If You Love Cardigans

A black cashmere cardigan goes with virtually everything. Leave it unbuttoned on sunny days. Buy The Cashmere Crew Cardigan $130, Everlane

The Cool-Girl Sweater

Usually, the more ornate the cashmere, the more expensive it is, but this one from Aqua has just the right amount of style at a great price. Buy Cashmere Color-Block Stripe Sweater Original Price: $178, Sale Price: $134 (25% off) , Bloomingdales

If You Loved the Off-Shoulder Trend

Depending where you are it maybe too premature to jump ahead on the winter coat train, so wear this in the meantime. The off-the-shoulder detail is also fancy enough for a low-key date night. Buy Lark & Ro Off the Shoulder Sweater $128, Amazon

The One for Layering

A thin sweater will fit comfortably underneath a vest or leather jacket, and the high neckline will keep you cozy without a scarf. Buy Bop Basics Mock Neck Cashmere Sweater $160, Shopbop

For the J. Crew Fanatic

It comes in six different colors. Buy Everyday Cashmere Crewneck Sweater $99, J. Crew

