Now’s the Best Time to Stock Up on Cheap Cashmere

Cheap and Cheerful is a weekly column that highlights the chicest inexpensive finds. Because nothing’s more satisfying than looking good while spending less.
The words “cheap” and “cashmere” used to exist at opposite ends of the shopping spectrum, but as Uniqlo proves, you don’t need to pay an arm and a leg for a soft, fuzzy sweater anymore. That said, not all cheap cashmere is equal, either in terms of design or wear. So the Cut set out to find the best, most affordable cashmere that fit both our tastes and lifestyles. From Nordstrom to Everlane, here’s what we liked best.
’French Girl’ Cashmere
The black trim makes this short-sleeved crewneck from Uniqlo’s Inès de la Fressange collaboration feel effortlessly chic.
Cashmere to Wear With a Fancy Necklace
The V-neck is deep enough to showcase a shiny gold pendant but not so deep that you can’t wear this to work.
The Everyday Essential
You can never own too many cashmere crews. Wear this over a poplin button down or a slip dress, or leave it as is.
The ‘Going Out’ Sweater
With flashy, mini gold buttons on the right arm and the asymmetrical neckline, this is about as fancy as cashmere gets.
The Cuddly One
The high-low hem looks stylish with skinny jeans or a pencil skirt, but the oversized fit makes it feel like pajamas.
The 9-to-5 Option
For those days when you’d rather be anywhere but work, this turtleneck will feel like a big hug to get you through the day. For today only, you can also score an extra 20% off.
If You Love Cardigans
A black cashmere cardigan goes with virtually everything. Leave it unbuttoned on sunny days.
The Cool-Girl Sweater
Usually, the more ornate the cashmere, the more expensive it is, but this one from Aqua has just the right amount of style at a great price.
If You Loved the Off-Shoulder Trend
Depending where you are it maybe too premature to jump ahead on the winter coat train, so wear this in the meantime. The off-the-shoulder detail is also fancy enough for a low-key date night.
The One for Layering
A thin sweater will fit comfortably underneath a vest or leather jacket, and the high neckline will keep you cozy without a scarf.
For the J. Crew Fanatic
It comes in six different colors.
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.
Comments