YSL Beauty Is Launching Their First NYC Store

Photo: Courtesy of YSL Beauty

Stock-up on your Touche Eclat (the under-eye concealer that has over 100,000 hearts on Sephora) and get monogrammed lipstick in one place. For the first time ever, YSL Beauty will launch a two-month long pop-up shop in NYC, starting on October 27. To make sure no one ever steals your makeup again, the brand who recently signed Zoë Kravitz as their beauty ambassador, will be offering monogramming services to go with your mascara, fragrance, and lipstick.

You can also attend free fragrance and makeup classes from the brand’s new global beauty director Tom Pecheux and celebrity makeup artists like Nina Park. Beauty influencers like Manny Gutierrez (@MANNYMUA773) and Karen Gonzalez (@ILUVSARAHII) will also be hosting sessions. The store will be open seven days a week till December 31, and you can check out the full listing of events here.

YSL Beauty NYC Pop-up, 490 Broadway, Mon–Sat 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sun 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.