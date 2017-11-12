12 Designers on the One Item That Makes Every Space Look Better

“We recommend the Flos Glo-Ball. Its warm light elevates every space and its shape (a slightly flattened globe) magically fits into any room style effortlessly. We used it in the guest rooms at Hotel Tivoli because it’s smart, a little quirky, and affordable. It’s amazing what an impact the small cost of changing your overhead ceiling light makes on a space, but it’s one of the things you see the most and the light it throws impacts how everything else looks. The Glo-Ball comes in a handful of sizes, but when selecting lighting, our rule is always err on the side of Too Big.” —Laura Flam, principal at Reunion Goods & Services

“Always use a dimmer, too. I’d say it’s a must-have.” —Dana Jaasund, principal at Reunion Goods & Services