13 of Our Favorite Celebrity Thanksgivings

Even the stars slowed down, turned on their ovens, and got to work (or hired a chef) for Thanksgiving. Britney Spears hosted a low-key celebration, Justin Timberlake torched a pumpkin pie, and Sofía Vergara threw an all-out bash, while Tom Brady was allowed to touch white flour. From Kevin Bacon’s pies to Oprah’s gourmet spreads, scroll down for a few of our favorites, below.
Amy Schumer
Miley Cyrus
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady
Kerry Washington
Reese Witherspoon
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake
Oprah
Kevin Bacon
Britney Spears
Rob Lowe
Sofía Vergara
Tituss Burgess
Viola Davis
Comments