Chic Elastic-Waist Pants to Wear on Thanksgiving

Whether you’re spending the holidays with family or friends, sometimes the occasion requires dressing up, even if all you’re going to do is gorge yourself on turkey. If you can’t spend the day in actual sweatpants, try the next best thing: chic loose trousers that happen to have an elastic waist. Scroll ahead for 5 easy options under $100.
The Best Under-$20 Option
These come in seasonal colors like dark green and burgundy, and the velour material is incredibly soft.
If You’d Rather Be Wearing Pajamas
Pajama pants look so stylish with chunky sweaters. Just note that these are satin, so you’ll have to iron them.
The Trendiest Ones
The pleated texture and paper-bag waist make these the fashion-girl choice.
The Most Versatile Ones
Wear them with a sweater and flats over the holidays, then add a collared shirt for work.
The Real Silk Ones
The stripe print is so trendy, and they come in 100-percent silk.
