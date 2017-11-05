Chic Elastic-Waist Pants to Wear on Thanksgiving

Whether you’re spending the holidays with family or friends, sometimes the occasion requires dressing up, even if all you’re going to do is gorge yourself on turkey. If you can’t spend the day in actual sweatpants, try the next best thing: chic loose trousers that happen to have an elastic waist. Scroll ahead for 5 easy options under $100.

The Best Under-$20 Option

These come in seasonal colors like dark green and burgundy, and the velour material is incredibly soft. Buy Velour Wide Leg Pants $15, Uniqlo

If You’d Rather Be Wearing Pajamas

Pajama pants look so stylish with chunky sweaters. Just note that these are satin, so you’ll have to iron them. Buy Satin Pants $35, H&M

The Trendiest Ones

The pleated texture and paper-bag waist make these the fashion-girl choice. Buy Velvet Pants $45, ASOS

The Most Versatile Ones

Wear them with a sweater and flats over the holidays, then add a collared shirt for work. Buy Drawstring Pants $60, Mango

The Real Silk Ones

The stripe print is so trendy, and they come in 100-percent silk. Buy Pajama Stripe Pants $98, Madewell

