These Sweatpants Are As Stylish As They Are Comfy

Loose, elastic-waist trousers are good if you need to look like you’ve made some effort for Thanksgiving dinner, but nothing’s cozier on a long weekend than a good pair of sweatpants. Scroll down for seven actually-stylish pairs to slip into on Black Friday. Or after the big meal. Or, you know, sometime between helping #1 and helping #2 of mashed potatoes.

The Cheap Ones

Made of windproof fleece, these are a steal at $20.

Uniqlo Sweatpant $20, Uniqlo

The Cinched Ones

Between the off-white color and the cinching detail on the sides, these look a lot more expensive than they are.

Socialite Cinched Sweatpant $39, Nordstrom

The Sporty Ones

The green goes with everything, but it’s not boring. And the elastic cuffs at the bottom are fun.

Puma Sweatpant $45, Amazon

The Coziest Ones

The fit on these is perfect: not too slim, not too baggy.

Alternative Apparel Eco-Fleece Sweatpant $54, Alternative Apparel

The Warmest Ones

If there’s one thing UGG knows, it’s insulation. Buy these if you’re always cold.

UGG Sweatpant $88, Nordstrom

The Fashion-y Ones

With their tapered fit, they’ll look good on Instagram.

Splits59 Apres Sweatpant $98, Revolve

The Cashmere Ones

$140 is a lot for sweatpants, but these are 100-percent cashmere. They’d also make a great gift.

Everlane Cashmere Sweatpant $140, Everlane

