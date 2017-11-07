These Sweatpants Are As Stylish As They Are Comfy

Loose, elastic-waist trousers are good if you need to look like you’ve made some effort for Thanksgiving dinner, but nothing’s cozier on a long weekend than a good pair of sweatpants. Scroll down for seven actually-stylish pairs to slip into on Black Friday. Or after the big meal. Or, you know, sometime between helping #1 and helping #2 of mashed potatoes.
The Cheap Ones
Made of windproof fleece, these are a steal at $20.
The Cinched Ones
Between the off-white color and the cinching detail on the sides, these look a lot more expensive than they are.
The Sporty Ones
The green goes with everything, but it’s not boring. And the elastic cuffs at the bottom are fun.
The Coziest Ones
The fit on these is perfect: not too slim, not too baggy.
The Warmest Ones
If there’s one thing UGG knows, it’s insulation. Buy these if you’re always cold.
The Fashion-y Ones
With their tapered fit, they’ll look good on Instagram.
The Cashmere Ones
$140 is a lot for sweatpants, but these are 100-percent cashmere. They’d also make a great gift.
