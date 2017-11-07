These Sweatpants Are As Stylish As They Are Comfy

The Latest on the Cut

Why Rihanna is Calling for the Release of this Sex Trafficking Victim

In 2004, Cyntoia Brown was sentenced to life in prison for killing a man who paid her for sex at age 16.

Chrissy Teigen Is Pregnant With Her Second Child

She confirmed “It’s John’s!”

The Ultimate Answer to Unwanted Hair-Touching

Introducing Hair Nah, a video game about a common microaggression.

20 Artists and Writers on Self-Doubt

Women explore their intuition in a new book.

Why Do We Condemn Some Men and Forget About Others?

When it comes to harassment, change is fast and our memories seem short.

Rebecca Traister and Ross Douthat Debate the Post-Weinstein Moment’s Lessons

A conversation about liberal versus conservative pigs, structural ways to address harassment, and why some men feel compelled to behave this way.

New York Really Needed These Shimmering Saks Holiday Windows

The department store unveiled its Disney-themed display.

75 Years of Designer Handbags

A new book revisits purses by Gucci, Hermès, and more.

These Industries Have the Highest Reported Rates of Sexual Harassment

They have received far less attention.

Study Finds More and More Young Girls Are Self-Harming

The spike correlates with rising teen depression and suicide.

There’s a Lot of Acne Clothing (and Not Just the Weird Stuff) on Sale Right Now

We unearthed it from the Totokaelo sale.

12 Chic Fall Looks That Say ‘I’m Harboring a Murderous Secret’

Elliott from Search Party is proof that just because your life is in shambles doesn’t mean your wardrobe has to be.

Your Tax Dollars Pay for Sexual-Harassment Settlements Against Lawmakers

The more you know.

How Do We Handle Allegations Against the Men We Admire?

The women of SNL’s letter in support of Al Franken raises some important questions.

Trump Jokes About Reversing Obama’s Turkey Pardons

He just couldn’t resist.

PBS Has Terminated Its Relationship With Charlie Rose

“PBS expects all the producers we work with to provide a workplace where people feel safe and are treated with dignity and respect.”

Gwyneth Paltrow Is Reportedly Engaged

A very Goop wedding may soon be upon us.

13 of the Best Things From Amazon’s Luxury Beauty Sale

From Mario Badescu, Somme Institute, JINsoon, and more.

These Sweatpants Are As Stylish As They Are Comfy

7 pairs to wear over the long weekend.

The 9 Best Beauty Products to Buy at J.Crew Now

Pick up a sheet mask or some lip balm with your jeans.