Local architect Alexandra Barker has recently completed work on a home in the coastal Breezy Point neighborhood of Queens, replacing a house that was completely destroyed five years ago, during Hurricane Sandy. “The client’s site was unusually wide, with 68 feet of south-facing beach frontage,” Barker said. But there were constraints: “Flood regulations required building at least six feet off the ground, while co-op regulations put the maximum building height at 28 feet. The co-op also required a setback from the lot line of 32 feet at the lot’s widest point.” Barker and her team figured out the math, and created a sunny and modern oasis that’s now ready for the family to enjoy.
Comments