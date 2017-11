The Latest on the Cut

1 min ago

Here’s Melania Trump Walking Stoically Along the Great Wall of China

The First Lady looked deep in existential thought in China.

8:47 a.m.

Gold Medalist Says She Was Sexually Assaulted by USA Gymnastics Doctor

The Olympic gold medalist is the latest gymnast to speak out against Larry Nassar.

8:31 a.m.

The 14 Shadiest Things Taylor Swift Says on Reputation

And who we think might be her victims.

8:25 a.m.

3 Nordic Women Designers Defining Modern Hygge

The recently released Real Nordic Living offers a broader and more up-to-date idea of what constitutes Scandinavian design.

8:24 a.m.

Lupita Nyong’o Is Not Happy With Her Latest Photoshopped Magazine Cover

She wrote on Instagram that Grazia UK’s editing was an omission of her heritage.

7:47 a.m.

A Sunny and Modern Beach House in Breezy Point, 5 Years After Hurricane Sandy

Hurricane Sandy devastated the coastal neighborhood in Queens, but new signs of life and revitalization are everywhere.

7:00 a.m.

Breastfeeding Killed My Sex Drive

At least I’m not alone.

6:00 a.m.

Dear Therapist: Should I Have a Baby Alone If I Can’t Find a Partner?

There’s a difference between “I want” and “I’m afraid to want.”

12:28 a.m.

Anti-Sexual-Harassment Training Is Now Mandatory for Senators and Aides

Baby steps.

Yesterday at 11:12 p.m.

Louis C.K. Is Done

These stories change our perception of C.K.’s work. It’s not only unavoidable, it’s a necessary part of processing art and coming to terms with it.

Yesterday at 10:10 p.m.

L.A. Prosecutors Form Special Sexual Assault Task Force

Six veteran sex crimes prosecutors will respond claims of sexual abuse in Hollywood.

Yesterday at 7:59 p.m.

Ex–Mad Men Writer Claims Matthew Weiner Said She ‘Owed’ It to Him to Get Naked

“He told me that I owed it to him to let him see me naked.”

Yesterday at 7:41 p.m.

Former J. Crew Chief Has a Theory About Sagging Sales

“Clothes are just not that important or as important as they were,” Drexler said.

Yesterday at 7:34 p.m.

HBO Cuts Ties With Louis C.K. Amid Sexual-Harassment Allegations

The comedian was accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct.

Yesterday at 5:31 p.m.

Iconic Photos by a Celebrity Portraitist

Duane Michals photographed everyone from Maya Angelou to Robin Williams.

Yesterday at 5:00 p.m.

Here’s Tom Hiddleston Holding a Puppy Before Taylor Swift’s Album Release

He’s doing fiiiine.

Yesterday at 4:38 p.m.

43 of the Year’s Most Giftable Coffee-Table Books

Whether they’re into sneakers, Surrealist art, cacti, or RuPaul.

Yesterday at 4:15 p.m.

Miranda Priestly and Anna Wintour Finally Met IRL

Meryl Streep covers Vogue’s special issue.

Yesterday at 4:01 p.m.

All the Times Louis C.K. Made a Creepy Masturbation Joke

After five women accused the comedian of sexual misconduct, many of his jokes have taken on more sinister overtones.

Yesterday at 4:00 p.m.

This Reporter Is Making Spanish News Network History

Ilia Calderón will be the first black female anchor on an evening news show.