Local architect Alexandra Barker has recently completed work on a home in the coastal Breezy Point neighborhood of Queens, replacing a house that was completely destroyed five years ago, during Hurricane Sandy. “The client’s site was unusually wide, with 68 feet of south-facing beach frontage,” Barker said. But there were constraints: “Flood regulations required building at least six feet off the ground, while co-op regulations put the maximum building height at 28 feet. The co-op also required a setback from the lot line of 32 feet at the lot’s widest point.” Barker and her team figured out the math, and created a sunny and modern oasis that’s now ready for the family to enjoy.

A child’s room with Anderson windows that wrap the view in all directions. The hanging light is from Kartell Photo courtesy of Barker Freeman.

“Angled roof profiles and ceiling finishes direct the eye upward and outward,” Barker says. This view shows the access to the house from the pedestrian path. Photo courtesy of Barker Freeman.

The open living room includes a kitchen and dining area, which abuts the stairs to the second floor. The kitchen backsplash is Classic Tile ’s Glass Subway Tile. The faucet is from Grohe Photo courtesy of Barker Freeman. The living room features two entrances, seen here. The cedar-clad ceiling, nine-feet-tall sliding-glass doors, and a diagonally pitched roof add to the spacious feeling. Photo courtesy of Barker Freeman.

The family wanted separate areas in the house for the adults and kids to live and entertain. The master bedroom, seen here, is on the main floor, and the kids get the second floor all to themselves. Photo courtesy of Barker Freeman.

This sky-lit bathroom has outdoor access to make it easy to rinse off and leave wet bathing suits out to dry, without tramping water and sand through the house. The wall tiles are Zumi Beach Glass Penny Mosaic. The floor tiles are hexagonal Grigio Cielo Honed. Photo courtesy of Barker Freeman. The kids' bathroom has a skylight and Nemo Subway Tile and Nemo orange penny tiles. Photo courtesy of Barker Freeman.