Edward Enninful Reveals His First British Vogue Cover Star

Photo: Courtesy of British Vogue

On Monday, Edward Enninful revealed his first cover for British Vogue since being named the magazine’s editor-in-chief in April.

The model and activist Adwoa Aboah was photographed by Steven Meisel in a printed headscarf, diamond earrings, and colorful makeup, giving off a vintage Vogue feel. This is Meisel’s first cover and editorial story for a British magazine in 25 years.

Most importantly, this cover also marks the third time a black model has posed solo on a British Vogue cover. Naomi Campbell covered the August 2002 issue and Jourdan Dunn starred for February 2015.

Enninful has much more planned for the magazine, which he previewed in a short promotional video. The December issue, or hashtag “New Vogue,” as they’re calling it, hits newsstands November 10.