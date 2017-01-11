See the New Face of Marc Jacobs Beauty

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Adwoa Aboah, the model of the moment who runs female-empowerment website Gurls Talk and is a contributing editor to Edward Enninful’s British Vogue, has another new job as the face of Marc Jacobs Beauty. Aboah has often worked with Jacobs — the first fashion show she walked in was Marc Jacobs. In her first campaign image for the beauty line, shot by David Sims, Aboah models Jacobs’s new crayon-liquid lipstick hybrid Le Marc Liquid Lip Crayon and a lilac straw bucket hat.

Photo: David Sims/Marc Jacobs

Other faces of the beauty brand include Winona Ryder, Kaia Gerber, and Edie Campbell. Their campaigns ranged from classy to ’80s to Bowie-esque, but Aboah’s is by far the freshest with its large tailflower — and just the tiniest hint of a gold tooth jewel.