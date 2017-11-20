Everything I Bought to Host Thanksgiving

Hosting dinner for the holidays can be a daunting task — and an expensive one. Even if you already have the basics like plates and silverware, you’ll still need serving items and decorations to make it all come together, at least if you’re an aspiring Ina Garten like me. This year, I’m cooking Thanksgiving for about a dozen people in my Bushwick apartment. Here are the 15 hosting essentials I bought for the occasion, all on Amazon and all under $50.

A Deceptively Expensive-Looking Tablecloth

This will make my Ikea table look fancy, and since it’s $7, I won’t care if it gets messed up. Buy Deconovo Tablecloth $7, Amazon

A Chic Gravy Boat

Dessert Plates That Look Like Real China

These are heavy duty, and since there are 50 of them, you can use them for dessert and for snacking a few hours after dinner when another wave of hunger hits. Buy Susty Party Plates (Pack of 50) $10, Amazon

Buffet Tongs

Since I’ll be cooking for what will feel like a decade, I’m going to serve the food buffet-style rather than plating it. These tongs will make the presentation feel a little more special. Buy Joy Looker Tongs (Set of 3) $12, Amazon

Vases to Spruce Up Your Place

I once saw a designer on HGTV transform a bland room by demanding her assistant get three vases instead of one. I’ll be putting these on my table, coffee table, and side table to pull the room together. Buy Hosley Vases (Set of 3) $15, Amazon

Plastic Glasses That Don’t Break

I actually bought these for my rehearsal dinner toast a couple months back and was impressed with the quality. They’re perfect whether you’re serving tap water or champagne. Buy Tossware Plastic Glasses (Set of 12) $12, Amazon

Serving Boards for Snacks

Shiny Plastic Silverware

I refuse to wash more cutlery for dessert, so this gold flatware will do the trick. Buy Cutlerex Gold Flatware (130 Count) $19, Amazon

If You Want Real Wineglasses

They work for red and white wine and are slim enough that they won’t take up much storage space. Buy Libbey Stemless Glasses (Set of 12) $20, Amazon

Reusable Dinner Napkins

Don’t make the mistake of giving people paper napkins. You can wash these and reuse them every time you host. Buy Utopia Dinner Napkins (Pack of 12) $22, Amazon

For Making the Napkins Look Luxe

Even if you get the cloth napkins in white instead of a color, these napkin rings add an upscale touch without much effort. Buy DII Napkin Rings (Set of 12) $22, Amazon

Simple Candles to Add Ambiance

Don’t tell anyone, but I tape the top down and soak these in water for 20 minutes so that the label comes off. Yankee Candle Company? What are you talking about? This is a chic French brand you’ve never heard of. Buy Yankee Candle Clean Cotton Candle $28, Amazon

Bowls for Every Side

Serving Platters

The set comes with three different sizes so you can use them for different courses. The biggest can fit a whole turkey. Buy Lifver Porcelain Serving Platters (Set of 3) $37, Amazon

For Pouring Wine The Fancy Way

Of course you could just pour from the bottle, but what’s the fun in that? Buy Le Chateua Wine Crystal Decanter $38, Amazon

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.