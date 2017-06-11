Fox News Host Says Church Is Best Place to Die, After Mass Shooting Kills 26

Photo: Fox News

On Sunday morning, a man named Devin P. Kelley opened fire inside the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, killing 26 people. His victims range in age from 18 months to 77 years old, and this horrific incident comes just over a month after a mass shooting in Las Vegas claimed the lives of 59 people.

So what’s the Fox News take on this? Well, they’re just trying to look on the bright side of all the rampant gun violence that plagues our country. During Monday morning’s Fox & Friends, host Ainsley Earhardt spoke to Texas governor Greg Abbott, pointing out that — as far as dying in a mass shooting goes — at least it happened in a church.

“We’ve been reporting, this shouldn’t happen in a church. But I was downstairs talking with some people that work here, we all talk about our faith and we share the same beliefs, we were saying there’s no other place we would wanna go other than church because I’m there asking for forgiveness, I feel very close to Christ when I’m there,” Earhardt said. “So I’m trying to look at some positives and know that those people are with the Lord now and experiencing eternity, no more suffering, no more sadness anymore.”

Looking at “some positives” in a mass shooting: the new thoughts and prayers.