This Baseball Star Wasn’t Smart Enough to Date Tech CEO

Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

What are moms for if not roasting our exes and telling us we could do better? In a New York Times profile of her daughter, 23andMe co-founder and CEO Anne Wojcicki, Esther Wojcicki had some lukewarm words about Anne’s ex, baseball star and current J.Lo sexting partner, Alex Rodriguez. Via the Times:

“I liked A-Rod, he was a very nice man,” Esther Wojcicki told me. “He came from a Hispanic family. We liked them, they were very sweet. He seemed to be genuinely in love with Anne. But I right away figured out this was a mismatch. He had no academic background. We couldn’t have an intellectual conversation about anything. His main interest in life was something that none of us had ever focused on, which was baseball. He could park himself in front of a TV and watch baseball for 10 hours a day. He wasn’t even sure he wanted to go on the yacht with Anne because the TV might not be working. I wish J-Lo all the luck in the world.

Wojcicki and her trophy boyfriend dated for much of 2016, after Wojcicki divorced her ex-husband, Google co-founder Sergey Brin. Rodriguez, meanwhile, has been dating Jennifer Lopez since early this year, and the two seem more in sync, working out in gyms across the country, and attending business meetings together.

“She just likes simple things,” Rodriguez told The View in March. “I mean, she’s a very, very simple person. Loves family. Is a great sister. Is a great daughter.”