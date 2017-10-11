Photo: Courtesy of Alexander McQueen

Leather, plaid coats, and a heavy dose of grit? Nothing could be more emblematic of Alexander McQueen’s brand. A new video teasing the men’s spring/summer 2018 collection is rife with silver-studded details for the iconically Anglican brand — made with an edgy twist, of course.

Shot by filmmaker Masha Vasyukova, the video features three male models (Willow Barrett, Benjamin Lassore, and Thomas Petit) wearing earrings, slicked-back hair, and shearling coats while tearing up some British-looking cobblestone streets. The clip shows off highlights from the new collection (see: a few amazing puffer jackets) without forgoing classic McQueen details (an eyelet collar). The models make the collection look so good, you’ll be pining for a skeleton-knit sweater or a cherry-red shearling vest this winter. Watch the film below.