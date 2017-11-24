14 Amazing Beauty Deals on Amazon Right Now

Did you think that the company that’s conspiring to make avocados a little cheaper for everyone forgot about beauty products? Of course not. In its plot to take over the world, Amazon has certainly not overlooked the fact that everyone loves a good beauty deal. Here are the best Black Friday discounts available on Amazon right now, from a great electric toothbrush (just ask the Knowles-Carter family) to a rainbow of great liquid eyeliner, a fancy French baby body-wash, the ultimate brush for wet hair, and more.

I love my Sonicare toothbrush because it makes the task of brushing my teeth so easy. I can mindlessly shove it in my mouth while watching TV or walking around the apartment and be confident that by the end of the two-minute cycle, I’ll have deep-cleaned my teeth better than if I attempted it on my own. It doesn’t make me the most present when brushing my teeth, but who cares? Plus Beyoncé and Jay-Z allegedly own it, so double who cares? It is on major sale. Original Price: $187 Buy Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean Rechargeable Toothbrush Sale Price: $100 (47 percent off) for Black Friday , Amazon

Stila’s waterproof liners come in super-pigmented colors, dry quickly, and don’t smudge. Personally, I find that they start to dry out after about 70 uses, but that doesn’t seem to happen to everyone. A nice variety of colors is on sale, including black, midnight blue, white, and even periwinkle. Original Price: $22 Buy stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner Sale Price: $15 (30 percent off) for Black Friday , Amazon

Alert everyone who wears makeup: The best makeup remover in the world (seriously, even Pat McGrath uses this) is on sale. It feels like water and it removes makeup like you wish water would. Use it to wash off stubborn waterproof makeup, dip it into a Q-tip to perfect a cat eye, or cleanse your whole face with it like Solange does. Original Price: $15 Buy Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water Sale Price: $10 (34 percent off) for Black Friday , Amazon

Technically, Mustela is a fancy French baby-product line. But that doesn’t stop adults from buying its products because they’re supremely gentle and efficacious (our fashion editor-at-large, Amy Larocca, swears by the brand). Whether you’re an adult or a baby, this formula is free of soap, won’t make you cry, and works great for those with eczema. Original Price: $33 Buy Mustela Gentle Cleansing Body Gel Sale Price: $20 (39 percent off) for Black Friday , Amazon

A Sensitive-Skin Moisturizer

Everyone talks about the Weleda Skin Food, but I find it to be a little sticky and thick. This lotion, intended for sensitive skin, is a little thinner in texture than the Skin Food but no less moisturizing. I like how it spreads easily on the skin, and its non-sweet almond scent smells so good. Original Price: $15 Buy Weleda Sensitive Skin Facial Lotion Sale Price: $13 (19 percent off) for Black Friday , Amazon

Honestly, this cream is one of my favorites for winter. Elemis is a British spa brand loved by Victoria Beckham and this is one of their hero products. I put this cream on in the morning, and am always impressed by how well it keeps my face feeling silky all day. As a bonus, it goes on well underneath makeup without pilling. Original Price: $122 Buy ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Marine Cream Sale Price: $90 (30 percent off) for Black Friday , Amazon

A Sunscreen You Won’t Feel

In a pinch, I dust this sunscreen powder (it has SPF 50) over my face when I don’t want to disturb my makeup and I’m heading outside for lunch or a meeting. It’s weightless and, despite the tinted color, doesn’t add any color. Original Price: $64 Buy Colorescience Sunforgettable Mineral SPF 50 Sunscreen Brush Sale Price: $45 (27 percent off) for Black Friday , Amazon

