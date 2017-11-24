14 Amazing Beauty Deals on Amazon Right Now

Did you think that the company that’s conspiring to make avocados a little cheaper for everyone forgot about beauty products? Of course not. In its plot to take over the world, Amazon has certainly not overlooked the fact that everyone loves a good beauty deal. Here are the best Black Friday discounts available on Amazon right now, from a great electric toothbrush (just ask the Knowles-Carter family) to a rainbow of great liquid eyeliner, a fancy French baby body-wash, the ultimate brush for wet hair, and more.
The Knowles-Carter Family Toothbrush
I love my Sonicare toothbrush because it makes the task of brushing my teeth so easy. I can mindlessly shove it in my mouth while watching TV or walking around the apartment and be confident that by the end of the two-minute cycle, I’ll have deep-cleaned my teeth better than if I attempted it on my own. It doesn’t make me the most present when brushing my teeth, but who cares? Plus Beyoncé and Jay-Z allegedly own it, so double who cares? It is on major sale.
Original Price: $187
A Great Liquid Eyeliner
Stila’s waterproof liners come in super-pigmented colors, dry quickly, and don’t smudge. Personally, I find that they start to dry out after about 70 uses, but that doesn’t seem to happen to everyone. A nice variety of colors is on sale, including black, midnight blue, white, and even periwinkle.
Original Price: $22
The Brush That Every Hairstylist Owns
If you’ve ever thought, “Why do I need a wet brush when the fingers God gave me do just fine?” I implore you to try this. Your fingers might be fine, but when it comes to gently detangling your hair, this bendy yet sturdy brush is better. All the professional hairstylists I know have it tucked next to their pricey Mason Pearson brushes. (The Strategist agrees it’s great for scraggly hair.)
Original Price: $15
The Best Makeup Remover
Alert everyone who wears makeup: The best makeup remover in the world (seriously, even Pat McGrath uses this) is on sale. It feels like water and it removes makeup like you wish water would. Use it to wash off stubborn waterproof makeup, dip it into a Q-tip to perfect a cat eye, or cleanse your whole face with it like Solange does.
Original Price: $15
A Good Gift for Your Sister
While you’re buying that electric toothbrush, get the one for your face — the Clarisonic. This one even comes with a L’Oreal Paris clay mask.
Original Price: $139
White Teeth for a Year
Almost 7,000 reviewers have enthusiastically reviewed this teeth-whitening set, which comes with a years supply. The before-and-afters speak for themselves.
Original Price: $36
For Fancy French Babies, and You
Technically, Mustela is a fancy French baby-product line. But that doesn’t stop adults from buying its products because they’re supremely gentle and efficacious (our fashion editor-at-large, Amy Larocca, swears by the brand). Whether you’re an adult or a baby, this formula is free of soap, won’t make you cry, and works great for those with eczema.
Original Price: $33
A Solid Hairdryer
It’s not made in France, it’s not the Dyson, nor are there any celebrity hairstylists who endorse it. But this is a very dependable hairdryer which is pretty light (it’s about 1.5 pounds) and uses tourmaline (an energy source that’s gentler on hair than ionic dryers). And it has almost 2,500 four-star reviews.
Original Price: $30
A Good Gift for Your Co-worker
A great, multi-purpose kit to snap up for Secret Santa or an office holiday exchange. It offers moisturizer for your feet, hands, and lips. So basically, anyone with skin will benefit from this.
Original Price: $25
A Sensitive-Skin Moisturizer
Everyone talks about the Weleda Skin Food, but I find it to be a little sticky and thick. This lotion, intended for sensitive skin, is a little thinner in texture than the Skin Food but no less moisturizing. I like how it spreads easily on the skin, and its non-sweet almond scent smells so good.
Original Price: $15
A Fancy Chapstick
Consider this the natural alternative to Fresh’s Sugar Lip Treatments. It’s slightly more tinted than a chapstick, but not by much, and it leaves a pretty, real-looking flush on the lips. On Amazon, it’s got almost 500 4-star reviews (note that some say that the lid could be slightly better designed).
Original Price: $25
A Winter Gift for Yourself
Honestly, this cream is one of my favorites for winter. Elemis is a British spa brand loved by Victoria Beckham and this is one of their hero products. I put this cream on in the morning, and am always impressed by how well it keeps my face feeling silky all day. As a bonus, it goes on well underneath makeup without pilling.
Original Price: $122
A Sunscreen You Won’t Feel
In a pinch, I dust this sunscreen powder (it has SPF 50) over my face when I don’t want to disturb my makeup and I’m heading outside for lunch or a meeting. It’s weightless and, despite the tinted color, doesn’t add any color.
Original Price: $64
Don’t Feel Bad About Your Neck
Don’t do Nora Ephron wrong and forget to moisturize your neck. Your face lotion works fine, but in case you want something specialized, there’s this positively-reviewed cream from Strivectin. Despite being a relatively niche product, it has over 600 reviews and 4 stars.
Original Price: $72
