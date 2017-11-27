10 Great Beauty Deals Under $50 at Amazon

Did you miss all the shopping? It’s not too late. Black Friday may have passed, but there’s still Cyber Monday. Amazon continues its streak of great beauty deals with a new slew of bargains. Read on for all the good things to scoop up now, including a mascara approved by mermaids, a Japanese drugstore eye mask favorite, and a skin-care kit that will banish acne forever.

A Kit That’s an Excellent Value

This kit contains full-sized versions of some of the brand’s hero products, including the best-selling daily face wash and the oil-free moisturizer, which makeup artists like Bob Scott love for being creamy, nourishing, and not shiny.

Original Price: $66

Mario Badescu Enzyme Sale Price: $40 (40 percent off), Amazon

It’s ProActiv

The classic anti-acne treatment is now on sale.

Original Price: $50

Proactiv+ 3-Step Acne Treatment System (30 Day) Sale Price: $35 (30 percent off), Amazon

The Body Lotion With 5-Star Reviews

In the old days, you had to get this Israeli lotion from friends who’d gone on Birthright. But now, thankfully, Ahava is easier to obtain, and almost 400 reviewers rate this gargatuan-sized body lotion with 5-stars because it’s rich without being greasy.

Original Price: $45

AHAVA Dead Sea Water Mineral Body Lotion Sale Price: $34 (25 percent off), Amazon

The Starter Kit for Men Who Want Better Skin

Buy this for the man who needs to get his own beauty products and stop stealing yours.

Original Price: $50

Baxter of California Skin Starter Kit Sale Price: $30 (40 percent off), Amazon

The Affordable French Cleanser

Stateside, French drugstore brand La Roche-Posay is known for making great sunscreen, but in France, it’s known for lots of other high-quality skin-care products like this cleanser. Intended for oily skin, it contains no oil, soap, alcohol, or parabens. Use it to balance your skin without stripping out the moisture.

Original Price: $15

La Roche-Posay Effaclar Purifying Foaming Gel Face Wash Cleanser Sale Price: $11 (25 percent off), Amazon

The Effortless Detangler

The legendary brush that’s super-gentle on wet hair is still on sale. Using this will minimize split ends and make brushing your hair super easy.

Original Price: $16

Wet Brush 2 Piece Original Detangler Hair Brush, Purple Sale Price: $11 (32 percent off), Amazon

The Mermaid-Approved Mascara

Even professional mermaids who spend all day wearing makeup in the water agree that this mascara is the best. They choose the waterproof formula, but the non-waterproof one is also great. If you like Lancome’s Hypnose, this feels very similar.

Original Price: $18

L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Original Mascara, Carbon Black, 3 Count Sale Price: $13 (30 percent off), Amazon

The Easy Lip Gloss

A pretty, balm-y feeling lip gloss that adds a little bit of shine and doesn’t feel sticky.

Original Price: $22

Smith & Cult Lip Gloss Sale Price: $15 (30 percent off), Amazon

The French Drugstore Favorite

The most effective makeup remover also comes in a green version, for oily skin.

Original Price: $13

Bioderma Sebium H2O Micellar Water, Cleansing and Make-Up Removing Solution Sale Price: $10 (34 percent off), Amazon

The Japanese Drugstore Favorite

These are an American version of the heated eye masks I get from Japanese drugstores. Meant for single use, they’re lavender-scented eye compresses that gently warm up upon opening. They’re great on planes because they block out light and annoying seatmates, and there are hooks to go over your ears so they don’t slide.

Original Price: $11

MegRhythm Lavender Gentle Steam Eye Mask Sale Price: $8 (25% off), Amazon

