Amazon Is Investigating Jeffrey Tambor Over Sexual-Harassment Claims

Weeks after Amazon ousted Amazon Studios chief Roy Price for sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior, the network is now investigating Jeffrey Tambor, star of its flagship series Transparent, for claims of sexual harassment, Amazon has confirmed to Vulture. The allegations stem from a private Facebook post made by Tambor’s former assistant Van Barnes. “I am aware that a former disgruntled assistant of mine has made a private post implying that I had acted in an improper manner toward her,” Tambor told Deadline. “I adamantly and vehemently reject and deny any and all implication and allegation that I have ever engaged in any improper behavior toward this person or any other person I have ever worked with. I am appalled and distressed by this baseless allegation.” Amazon’s investigative process involves speaking to Tambor personally as well as other members of the Transparent production team. The series is not currently in production. In a statement to Vulture, series creator Jill Soloway said, “Anything that would diminish the level of respect, safety and inclusion so fundamental to our workplace is completely antithetical to our principles. We are cooperating with the investigation into this matter.” Vulture has also reached out to Tambor and others involved in the series for comment.