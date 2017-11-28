Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Angela Lansbury is a veteran actress, a proud socialist, and an all-around international treasure. Alas, we regret to inform you, in a recent interview with Britain’s Radio Times, she was asked to comment on the massive wave of sexual harassment allegations brought against Hollywood figures since Harvey Weinstein’s accusers went public — and she suggested that women are partially at fault for men’s misconduct.

“There are two sides to this coin. We have to own up to the fact that women, since time immemorial, have gone out of their way to make themselves attractive. And unfortunately it has backfired on us — and this is where we are today,” Lansbury said. “We must sometimes take blame, women. I really do think that. Although it’s awful to say we can’t make ourselves look as attractive as possible without being knocked down and raped.”

It’s that particular quote that’s sparked widespread criticism against Lansbury on social media.

During the Radio Times interview, the Murder She Wrote star also said, “Should women be prepared for this? No, they shouldn’t have to be! There’s no excuse for that. And I think it will stop now — it will have to. I think a lot of men must be very worried at this point.”

In related news, Angela Lansbury is 92 years old.