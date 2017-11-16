Photo: Courtesy of Facebook/SheriffTNehls

An anti-Trump bumper sticker has become a Texas sheriff’s most wanted criminal, as the sticky message is apparently terrorizing the Houston area through its use of bold fonts and free speech.

As the Washington Post reports, Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy E. Nehls posted a photo of a white GMC Sierra pickup truck on Wednesday, with a sticker on its back window that states, “FUCK TRUMP AND FUCK YOU FOR VOTING FOR HIM.” According to the post, the county has received complaints from several people unhappy about the display — and the driver could be facing a criminal charge.

I have received numerous calls regarding the offensive display on this truck as it is often seen along FM 359. If you... Posted by Sheriff Troy E. Nehls on Wednesday, November 15, 2017

“If you know who owns this truck or it is yours, I would like to discuss it with you,” the sheriff wrote in his post. “Our Prosecutor has informed us she would accept Disorderly Conduct charges regarding it, but I feel we could come to an agreement regarding a modification.”

Yet, the truck’s owner, Karen Fonseca, told the Houston Chronicle she and her husband have no plans to remove the offending sticker. “It’s not to cause hate or animosity,” she said. “It’s just our freedom of speech and we’re exercising it.” And the ACLU of Texas has her back, telling the sheriff on Facebook, “You can’t ban speech just because it has ‘f@ck’ in it.”

Looking forward to Trump’s inevitable tweets about this.