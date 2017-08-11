Buy Monogrammed Lipstick Here Now

Photo: Courtesy of Armani Beauty

Of monograms, as Molly Young once said, “it’s special; it’s personal; it’s luxurious.” Now your favorite lipstick can bear your initials or spell out “ILY Drake” at Armani Box, Armani Beauty’s new pop-up store in Soho open now through December 31.

Decorated in entirely red lacquer, it’s the brand’s first NYC pop-up store. The brand’s entire product range will be sold here, including their infamous celebrity and beauty-influencer foundation-favorite, Luminous Silk Foundation, which I used everyday for three years. My favorite liquid lipstick (check out shade 402), the Lip Maestro is also available, along with a shade 405, an exclusive burnt orange-sienna red.

Say hi to the unofficial mascot and giant resin gorilla, Uri in the front of the store and on select store packaging, who Mr. Armani rescued from a film set. Influencers like Aimee Song, Camila Coelho, and Marianna Hewitt will be making public appearances in the next few weeks. And if you aren’t sure of what Mr. Armani’s first name is, let Kim Kardashian remind you: It is Giorgio.

490 Broadway

Monday – Saturday: 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.