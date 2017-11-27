It’s true: Dermstore loves a good sale, and another one is under way. For today only, save up to 25 percent on most brands by using the code MONDAY at checkout. Deciding which items to buy from the internet’s mega beauty mall can get overwhelming. Here’s an edit of the 11 products that you absolutely must try.

The Ultimate Pimple-Popper

Most acne treatments are made with 2 percent salicylic acid, but for a mammoth zit you might need something stronger, like this incredible 9 percent salicylic-acid treatment. It’s seriously heavy duty, but it won’t dry out your skin. Original Price: $43 Buy Paula’s Choice RESIST BHA 9 for Stubborn Imperfections Sale Price: $37 (15% off) , Dermstore

A Mask That Works Like FaceTune

Here’s a mask that tops every list in beauty, year after year. Why? Lactic and glycolic acids gently smooth the texture of your face. It’s like FaceTune, but real. Original Price: $55 Buy REN Glycol Lactic Radiance Renewal Mask Sale Price: $41 (25% off) , Dermstore

If You Want Legs As Smooth As a Seal’s

Those tiny, tiny bumps on your elbows, thighs, or knees aren’t pimples, but a condition known as keratosis pilaris. Most people have them, and this lotion gets rid of them in a few weeks. Even if you don’t have keratosis pilaris, buy this lotion for smooth baby-seal skin. Original Price: $38 Buy DERMAdoctor KP Duty Dermatologist Formulated AHA Moisturizing Therapy for Dry Skin Sale Price: $29 (25% off) , Dermstore

The Full-Coverage Foundation That Looks Like Your Skin

My friend who used to complain how foundations always irritated her skin turned to Cover FX one day and never looked back. The coverage is phenomenal — it masked all of her old acne scars — but it doesn’t look heavy or fake. Wear this and people will think your skin is naturally amazing. Original Price: $42 Buy COVER FX Total Cover Cream Foundation SPF 30 Sale Price: $32 (25% off) , Dermstore

A Mascara That Never Smudges

There are three, maybe four really good mascaras around, and this one tops my personal list. Why? Besides adding volume and length to your lashes, the formula never (seriously, never!) smudges. That because it’s considered a “tube” mascara, where the formula coats each lash like a rubber jacket and quickly dries. Taking it off is easy, too: just splash lashes with water and the tiny “tubes” will fall down the drain. Original Price: $28 Buy Kevyn Aucoin The Volume Mascara - Rich Pitch Black Sale Price: $21 (25% off) , Dermstore

The Sunscreen That Everyone Loves

Even if you hate sunscreen, you still need to wear it if you’re trying not to age like a raisin (or get skin cancer). Here’s one that’s so liquid and so light that it doesn’t feel like sunscreen at all. It’s a sunscreen hater’s delight. Original Price: $30 Buy La Roche-Posay Anthelios 60 Ultra Light Sunscreen Fluid Sale Price: $23 (25% off) , Dermstore

The Serum That Regrows Brows

A Fancy Pillowcase That Fights Frizz

The beauty of these pillowcases serves a utilitarian end. The soft, silk fibers stop frizz and hair breakage. All you have to do is go to sleep. Original Price: $79 Buy Slip Queen Pure Silk Pillowcase — White Sale Price: $59 (25% off) , Dermstore

The Last Blush You’ll Buy

The Lipstick That Lasts Through a Meal

One of the longest-lasting lipsticks around is on sale! Choose from eight colors for an easygoing or bold lip. The formula is matte, but not drying, and it will last way longer than the puny hors d’oeuvres at the office party. Original Price: $22 Buy Stila Cosmetics Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick Sale Price: $17 (25% off) , Dermstore

The Luxury Mask That’s Rarely on Sale

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.